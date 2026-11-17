Despite today's rise, Brainbees remains sharply lower this year, having lost 39 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 47 per cent in one year. The stock had listed on the bourses on August 13, 2024, and has lost 61.5 per cent from its issue price of ₹465 based on day's high.

Brainbees Solutions Q2 results

The company recently announced a mixed set of earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), wherein it posted a 14.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth to ₹2,395.8 crore.

Losses also narrowed from ₹50.5 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹12.6 crore in Q2 FY27.

Although GMV growth of 9 per cent was partially impacted by festive demand shifting into Q3 FY27. Further, gross margin pressures, down 310bps YoY, due to residual diaper discounting and crude-linked cost pressures led to adjusted Ebitda margin decline of 220 bps YoY to 6.9 per cent, noted JM Financial analysts.