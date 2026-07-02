Home / Markets / News / Flows return to gold, silver ETFs as correction brings back the shine

Flows return to gold, silver ETFs as correction brings back the shine

Gold and silver ETFs attract around Rs 8,000 crore in June after outflows in May

Gold, ETF industry, ETF funds
premium
The renewed buying follows an unprecedented run in precious metal ETFs over the past year
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 7:46 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Investor appetite for precious metal exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which was on a decline over the past four months, rebounded sharply in June as a steep correction in gold and silver prices prompted investors to deploy capital.
 
Silver ETFs attracted an estimated ₹4,900 crore of net inflows in June, reversing four consecutive months of net outflows totalling nearly ₹3,770 crore. Gold ETFs also returned to positive territory with estimated net inflows of around ₹2,900 crore, after witnessing their first monthly redemption in over a year in May.
 
The renewed interest came after a sharp correction in bullion prices. Domestic gold prices declined around 9.7 per cent during June, while silver tumbled 14.4 per cent, taking both metals to multi-month lows. The decline was triggered by a stronger US dollar, rising US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer. The easing of geopolitical tensions also reduced demand for safe-haven assets.
 
The June inflows suggest many investors viewed the correction as a buying opportunity after staying on the sidelines in recent months, experts said. They added that even as inflows moderated after January's record surge, the long-term investment case for precious metals remained intact.
 
"Investors have increasingly turned to precious metals as a safe haven amid volatile equity markets, geopolitical uncertainty, and a weakening rupee. Gold's appeal has also been reinforced by its traditional role as an inflation hedge and a portfolio diversifier during periods of subdued equity market performance," said Amit Bivalkar, head - wealth at Equirus group.
 
According to the experts, the surge in gold and silver investments may not necessarily be due to individual investor flows.
 
"The multi-asset categories, including fund of funds (FoFs), have grown significantly in recent years, and are now major investors in gold and silver ETFs. It is possible that some of the fund managers would have raised their allocation as the price corrected," said Manuj Jain, cofounder, ValueMetrics Technologies.
 
The renewed buying follows an unprecedented run in precious metal ETFs over the past year. As gold and silver prices scaled record highs amid geopolitical uncertainty and expectations of monetary easing in the US, investors pumped in record sums in precious metals, with domestic investors increasingly opting for gold and silver ETFs and FoFs to take exposure. Gold ETFs had attracted a record ₹24,040 crore in January, while silver ETFs garnered an all-time high of ₹9,463 crore. Flows, however, moderated in the following months as bullion prices retreated from their peaks and investors booked profits.
 
While the prices have corrected, some investors remain on the sidelines.
 
According to Manish Bhandari, chief executive officer (CEO) and portfolio manager, Vallum Capital, gold's problem right now is not its thesis, but it is its timing. Kevin Maxwell Warsh's ascension as Fed chairman has repriced consensus from two 2026 cuts to none, and the dollar has moved accordingly, the DXY (US Dollar Index) climbing from 97.6 to 101.6. That alone explains most of the correction, since gold and the dollar have been reliably inverse for 50 years now.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian Hotels well positioned to gain from demand recovery, expansion

CSM Technologies lists at 5% discount; Swara Baby Products files ₹1K cr IPO

Stock Market Close: Sensex jumps 579 pts, Nifty ends at 24,176; Nifty IT posts best day in 14 months

Bank of Baroda falls 4% on NMC Health litigation settlement for ₹5,700 cr

Vedanta Oil & Gas zooms 40% in 2 days; should you buy, hold or sell stock?

Topics :ETFGold ETFsilver ETFsGold Prices

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story