Flows return to gold, silver ETFs as correction brings back the shine

According to Manish Bhandari, chief executive officer (CEO) and portfolio manager, Vallum Capital, gold's problem right now is not its thesis, but it is its timing. Kevin Maxwell Warsh's ascension as Fed chairman has repriced consensus from two 2026 cuts to none, and the dollar has moved accordingly, the DXY (US Dollar Index) climbing from 97.6 to 101.6. That alone explains most of the correction, since gold and the dollar have been reliably inverse for 50 years now.