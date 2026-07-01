FMCG stocks in demand: Nifty FMCG index up 1.7%; Nestle India, GCPL lead

FMCG stocks: The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is in focus today, with several stocks rising up to 3 per cent in trade. The The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is in focus today, with several stocks rising up to 3 per cent in trade. The Nifty FMCG index led the sectoral gainers, advancing 1.7 per cent by 10:40 AM.

Among the 15 constituents of the index, Nestle India and Godrej Consumer Products were the top performers, up 2.7 per cent each at ₹1,433,10 and ₹1,038, respectively. Other counters like Dabur, HUL, and Varun Beverages also gained more than 2 per cent to trade at ₹432, ₹2,161.60, and 519, respectively.

Britannia (₹5,204), Marico (₹851.05), Colgate Palmolive (₹2,026.80), United Spirits (1,367), Emami Limited (412.30) and United Breweries (1,353.10) were up in the range of 1 to 2 per cent. Other constituents like Britannia, ITC, Patanjali, and Tata Consumer Products were also trading in the green.

READ | Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed VA Tech Wabag rises 4% on order win; up 58% YTD According to Aamar Deo Singh, senior VP & head of research at Angel One, most of the key concerns, including rising crude oil prices and monsoon-related worries, have already been priced in. As a result of the easing crude prices, several FMCG companies have deferred the price hikes. The sector, he said, is witnessing a pullback after a recent correction, indicating renewed buying interest. "The rebound in FMCG stocks is largely driven by value buying as investor sentiment improves. With major macro concerns largely factored in, psychological fears among investors are easing, encouraging selective buying in beaten-down sectors," he said.