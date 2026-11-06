F&O: Analyst recommends Bull spread strategy on Hero MotoCorp, PNB

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Nandish Shah, deputy vice president, HDFC Securities

Bull spread strategy on Hero MotoCorp

Buy Hero Moto Corp (November 23 expiry) ₹5,600 CALL at ₹89 and simultaneously sell ₹5,700 CALL at ₹58

Lot size 150

Maximum profit ₹10,350 if Hero MotoCorp closes at or above ₹5,700 on November 23 expiry.

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Maximum loss ₹4,650 of Hero MotoCorp closes at or below ₹5,600 on November 23 expiry.

Breakeven point: ₹5,631

Risk reward ratio 1:2.23

Approx margin required: ₹29,000

Rationale:

- Short covering is seen in Hero Moto Corp Futures, with open interest falling alongside a 3 per cent rise in price.

- Short term trend is positive as stock price is placed above its 5 and 11 day EMA. - Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily charts. - Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in stock. Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. ALSO READ: NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. Bull spread strategy on PNB Buy PNB (November 23 expiry) ₹127 CALL at ₹2.90 and simultaneously sell ₹130 CALL at ₹1.70 Lot size 8,000

Maximum profit ₹14,400 if PNB closes at or above ₹130 on November 23 expiry. Maximum loss ₹9,600 if PNB closes at or below ₹127 on Nov 23 expiry. Breakeven point: ₹128.2 Risk reward ratio 1:1.5 Approx margin required: ₹1,87,000 Rationale: - Long build-up was seen in PNB futures, with open interest rising alongside a 3 per cent rise in price. - Short term trend is positive as stock price is placed above its 5 and 11 day EMA. - Stock price has been forming higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly charts. - Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in stock.