Nifty share price:

Markets extended their recovery for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, supported by stable global cues, although volatility persisted. The Nifty opened on a firm note and maintained a positive bias for most of the session; however, profit booking in the final hours trimmed some of the gains. Consequently, the index settled near the 23,764 mark, rising approximately 0.78 per cent.

Sectoral participation remained largely positive, reflecting broad-based buying interest. IT, realty, auto, and banking emerged as the top gainers, while metal and FMCG stocks ended on a subdued note.

In the broader market, midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, gaining nearly 2 per cent each, indicating a pickup in risk appetite.

The sharp rebound in the IT pack was a key highlight and played a critical role in driving today’s recovery. However, lingering geopolitical tensions, weakness in the rupee, and the possibility of renewed volatility in crude oil prices continue to keep market participants cautious. READ | Stocks to buy: Aether, Premier Energies among analyst's top bets; check TP The Nifty is gradually inching higher and has tested the immediate resistance zone of 23,800–24,000. Sustaining above this band will be crucial for further recovery towards 24,400 level. On the downside, immediate support has shifted to the 23,300 23,600 zone. Participants are advised to avoid aggressive positioning and instead focus on stock-specific opportunities, maintaining disciplined risk management amid the still-evolving global backdrop.

Stock recommendations by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking Cummins India Limited | LTP: ₹4,717.60| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹5,040| Stop-loss: ₹4,530 Cummins India exhibits a strong uptrend across multiple timeframes. After witnessing minor profit booking from higher levels, it has retested its previous breakout zone and rebounded firmly, forming a bullish candle off support. The price structure now indicates a bullish flag pattern, suggesting continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Participants may consider accumulating as per the recommended levels. Granules India Limited | LTP: ₹587.15| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹625| Stop-loss: ₹565 Granules India is currently consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern, holding above a key support zone, and indicating a phase of accumulation. It has recently rebounded from the lower trendline, forming a buying pivot and signalling emerging demand.

Volumes have remained supportive during this phase, suggesting participation from stronger hands. As long as the stock sustains above the support zone, the setup favours a bullish bias, with the potential for an upside breakout and a fresh up move in the near future. Cipla Limited | LTP: ₹1,268.70| Recommendation: Sell Futures | Target: ₹1,180| Stop-loss: ₹1,315 Following a sharp decline from a distribution phase, the Cipla stock continues to exhibit pronounced weakness, with no meaningful signs of reversal. It remained in a consolidation range below its 20 EMA, indicating clear dominance of bears. The stock has now broken down decisively from this range on strong volumes and has also slipped below its 200 WEMA, reinforcing the likelihood of a continued bearish trend.