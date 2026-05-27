Food delivery metrics improve for Swiggy even as QC remains under pressure

Instamart (Swiggy’s qcom business) delivered NOV of ₹5,670 crore, up 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q and up 60 per cent Y-o-Y, with 4 per cent Q-o-Q rise in MTU. Blinkit (Eternal’s qcom arm) saw 7.9 per cent Q-o-Q NOV growth (around 95 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26. Swiggy’s cash balance of ₹15,500 crore and projected free cash flow of ₹1,400-2,200 crore in FY27 and FY28 from FD will help manage cash-burn of ₹2,100 crore in qcom in FY27.
Blinkit is at 2.5 times Instamart in NOV, and its store rollout is much higher. MTU also increased 15 per cent Q-o-Q for Blinkit versus 4 per cent for Swiggy. According to current guidance, Blinkit expects over 60 per cent NOV annual growth over next three years at implied 3-3.5 per cent Ebitda margin. Swiggy’s target of ₹1 trillion NOV within 3.5-5 years implies 35-50 per cent annual growth.