Food delivery metrics improve for Swiggy even as QC remains under pressure

Swiggy’s results for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) beat expectations. There was 22 per cent gross order value (GOV) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in food delivery, and 30 basis points (bps) margin expansion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda). Quick commerce (qcom) growth was down 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in GOV and up 4 per cent Q-o-Q in net order value (NOV). Contribution margin in qcom improved 70 bps Q-o-Q to negative 1.8 per cent of GOV. Guidance of Q1FY27 contribution margin breakeven is maintained.

Food delivery GOV beat the 18-20 per cent guidance range. There was 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth in monthly transacting users (MTU) to 18.3 million. Adjusted Ebitda grew 39.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹300 crore, with margins expanding 30 bps Q-o-Q to 3.3 per cent of GOV.

Swiggy’s qcom proposition is assortment-led, with focus on customer stickiness. Private-label products like Noice are driving the assortment strategy. The private-label portfolio is contribution-margin positive already.

In qcom, consolidation may lead to 2-3 large players in the medium term, and hence scale and good unit economics are crucial. Apart from Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart are currently expanding aggressively, so competitive intensity is high.

Swiggy’s medium-term guidance of 5 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin is unchanged. In qcom, only 7 dark stores were added (total count: 1,143), with estimates that the network can support twice current volumes. Swiggy is targeting ₹1 trillion NOV and 4-5 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin in 3.5-5 years. Growth may accelerate once stable breakeven is achieved in contribution margin.

MTU additions in qcom were the lowest in the last eight quarters, despite high marketing spends (total quarterly indirect expenses of ₹720 crore). Management says it is deliberately churning out low order-frequency, low-AOV (average order value) customers. The platform has seen a 50 per cent reduction in the share of lower-AOV orders in the mix.

Apart from contribution-margin breakeven, geographical and category expansion will be needed to hit ₹1 trillion GOV. The NOV-to-GOV ratio rose to 72 per cent in Q4FY26 from 69 per cent in Q3FY26, with a take rate improvement of 50 bps on GOV.