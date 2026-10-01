Foreign capital shuns India despite strong growth: S&P-Crisil report

Foreign capital inflows into India dried up in 2025-26 despite the economy's strong performance, according to a report released by S&P Global and Crisil on Wednesday.

Net foreign portfolio inflows declined 16.6 per cent in FY26, the report, India Forward: Reimagining Growth, said. Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities for three consecutive months between April and July 2026.

Capital inflows were unable to finance even a current account deficit of 0.6 per cent of gross domestic product, leading to a sharp depreciation of the rupee, the report said.

Gross foreign direct investment stood at $94.5 billion in FY26. However, net inflows were only $7.8 billion, owing to repatriation by foreign investors and outward investment by Indian companies. Reserve Bank of India data puts repatriation and disinvestment at $53.58 billion for the year. The report does not specify how much of this came from investors exiting through share sales.