Trading activity of foreign investors, movement in crude oil prices, macroeconomic data announcements and the RBI's interest rate decision are the key factors to drive investors' sentiment this week, market analysts said.

Indian equities snapped their four-week winning streak as weakness in banking stocks, rising crude prices and caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision prompted investors to book profits.

"The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting from December 2-4 will be the key domestic event, with the policy announcement scheduled for Friday, December 4. Domestic economic releases will also remain in focus, particularly GDP growth and October industrial production. November's manufacturing, services and composite PMI readings will provide further insight into the momentum of economic activity," Ajit Mishra, SVP Research, Religare Broking, said.

Developments on the geopolitical front and their implications for crude oil prices, the rupee and foreign institutional flows will also remain important factors influencing domestic market sentiment, he added. Foreign investors have made record investment in the Indian equities in November, pumping in ₹1.54 lakh crore, the highest-ever monthly inflow, driven by a global sell-off in AI-linked stocks and robust earnings growth of domestic companies. The record inflows follow back-to-back pullouts by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), who withdrew ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September, according to NSDL data. "Indian equities enter the coming week following a pause in the recent rally, with the market's ability to hold key support levels likely to determine the next directional move. Global developments will remain a key influence, particularly movements in the US technology stocks and changing investor positioning around AI-related investments," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.