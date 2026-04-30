Foreign outflows rise to $20 bn from Indian shares in 2026, top 2025 peak

Foreign investors have pulled more than $20 billion out of Indian equities in the first four ​months of 2026, surpassing last year's record annual ​exit, as an Iran war-driven spike in oil prices soured sentiment ‌on Asia's third-largest economy and one of the biggest importers of crude oil.

The bulk of the selling - $19 billion - has come since the Iran war started, data from the National Securities Depository showed. Last year, the outflows stood at $18.9 billion.

India, which imports 90 per cent of its energy needs and relies heavily on supplies from West Asia, is among the most vulnerable to the energy shock, analysts have said.

"There is a greater propensity for markets like India, with a high reliance on oil ‌and food prices, to be impacted by West Asia conflict," said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at UK-based private bank and wealth management firm Coutts. Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex have fallen 8.2 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively, so far this year, underperforming their Asian and emerging-market peers, while the rupee has fallen to record lows against the US ​dollar. Financial shares have borne the brunt of the selling, with outflows of ₹79,981 crore ($8.44 ‌billion), followed by information technology stocks that have seen withdrawals of about ₹22,000 crore.