Fortis Healthcare among 3 stocks with Golden Crossover; how to trade?

"The specialty chemical counter has witnessed a clean technical breakout, accompanied by a steady rise in delivery volumes. This price action points to genuine institutional buying rather than speculative retail activity, effectively shifting the short-term momentum above the long-term trend line and signalling a sector-wide capital rotation back into high-alpha mid-caps," explains the analyst.Jain sees immediate technical support for the stock near ₹1,600-₹1,630 zone, and suggests a strict stop below ₹1,580 to manage risk.For long-term investors, he believes this crossover suggests the beginning of a multi-quarter recovery cycle. A decisive, volume-backed move past its resistance at ₹1,720 should pave the way for a sharp advance toward previous cyclical highs near the ₹1,800-₹1,850 zones, adds Jain.Analyst Disclaimer: Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. The securities are quoted as an example and not as a recommendation.All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment with BSE and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.This article and its images are for informational purposes only and should not be taken as a recommendation.