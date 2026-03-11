FPI holdings in FAR G-Secs fall ₹4,634 cr as West Asia war rattles markets

Foreign portfolio investors' (FPI) bets in Fully Accessible Route (FAR) government securities have declined by about Rs 4,634 crore since the start of the West Asia conflict, reflecting growing caution among overseas investors amid rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee and rising bond yields.

Data from the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) showed that total FPI investment in FAR securities stood at about Rs 3.26 trillion on Tuesday, down from Rs 3.31 trillion on February 27, before the conflict began.

The selling pressure has emerged as global markets reacted sharply to escalating tensions in the West Asia, which have triggered a spike in crude oil prices and volatility in emerging market assets.

Brent crude prices have surged past USD 100 per barrel and were trading around USD 108 per barrel, raising concerns about inflationary pressures and India's external balance. At the same time, the rupee weakened sharply to below 92 against the US dollar, while the benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 6.7532 per cent. Market participants said the combination of higher oil prices and currency depreciation has made foreign investors more cautious towards Indian sovereign debt. "FPIs have turned net sellers in March after cumulative buying of around Rs 22,000 crore during January and February," Mataprasad Pandey, Vice President at Arete Capital (Choice Group), said.