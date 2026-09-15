FPI onboarding set to get faster as Sebi's five-day push gains ground

Sources said the faster turnaround was made possible through the common application form (CAF), better coordination with intermediaries, and wider adoption of digital signatures.

The push comes at a time when Sebi has been engaging with custodians to identify bottlenecks in the registration process, which currently involves online registration through the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) platform, authorisation by a DDP, submission of signed hard copies of the CAF, and a subsequent PAN application to the income tax department. FPIs must also open securities and cash accounts, complete demat and KYC formalities, and secure a unique client code before becoming trade-ready.