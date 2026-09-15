Home / Markets / News / FPI onboarding set to get faster as Sebi's five-day push gains ground

FPI onboarding set to get faster as Sebi's five-day push gains ground

Citi has become the first designated depository participant to launch a five-day fast-track registration process for foreign portfolio investors

FPI
premium
Faster onboarding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has gained momentum (Representative Image)
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 7:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Faster onboarding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has gained momentum, with Citi, as a designated depository participant (DDP), launching the first fast-track registration, cutting the process to five business days from a timeline that typically stretched beyond a month.
 
The market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has held talks with depositories and several custodians over the past few months to bring FPI onboarding down to a T+5 timeline.
 
Citi's eFPI initiative has been rolled out in phases. The first phase, now live, covers regulated public funds — including mutual funds and unit trusts — from the US, Ireland, and Luxembourg. The second phase will extend to Singapore, Canada, Australia, and the UK.
 
Sources said the faster turnaround was made possible through the common application form (CAF), better coordination with intermediaries, and wider adoption of digital signatures. 
 
"Two more DDPs are in discussion" to roll out comparable fast-track onboarding frameworks, a source added.
 
With more custodians preparing similar fast-track frameworks, the five-day onboarding timeline could soon move from an isolated initiative to a broader industry standard.
 
The push comes at a time when Sebi has been engaging with custodians to identify bottlenecks in the registration process, which currently involves online registration through the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) platform, authorisation by a DDP, submission of signed hard copies of the CAF, and a subsequent PAN application to the income tax department. FPIs must also open securities and cash accounts, complete demat and KYC formalities, and secure a unique client code before becoming trade-ready.
 
The development comes against the backdrop of FPIs liquidating their Indian assets.
 
"Faster registration is seen as one lever to make India more attractive for global investors at a time when several jurisdictions are competing for the same pool of capital," said another source.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank shares rise after lender submits two names for CEO position

Foreign investors pull ₹5,109 cr from govt bonds in 3 days amid uncertainty

Bears growl on D-St! Sensex tanks 2,900pts in Sept; key reasons explained

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 778 points, Nifty at 23,119; realty, metal top sectoral losers

Topics :FPISEBICiti

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

Next Story