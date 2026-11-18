Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped a record of more than ₹1 trillion into Indian equities in November so far, marking their highest-ever monthly investment in the domestic market. Easing crude oil prices, attractive valuations, and a reassessment of global technology exposures have driven a shift in portfolio allocations towards India.

This ends a 16-month selling streak, the longest since 2006, after FPIs sold every month from July 2025 to October 2026 in the secondary market, as reported in exchange data. The Nifty fell 10 per cent during this period. The decline could have been steeper had domestic institutional investors (DIIs) not stepped in to buy. From July 2025 to October this year, FPIs sold equities worth ₹6.32 trillion, while DIIs bought ₹11.32 trillion — about ₹179 for every ₹100 sold by FPIs.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.63 per cent to 25,227.95 on Wednesday as investors booked profits following a sharp rally. Despite the correction, the index has gained 9.4 per cent in November so far, while the Sensex is up 10.2 per cent in the month. A model incorporating interest rates, oil prices, the US election, and the Nifty’s returns explains nearly 60 per cent of the monthly variation in foreign flows. As FPIs turned buyers, the Nifty began moving up, and the rising index attracted further foreign inflows. Based on the regression model, every 1 per cent rise in the Nifty attracts an additional $357 million in FPI inflows. And every additional percentage point (pp) increase in the US-India interest rate differential attracts another $900 million a month, based on monthly data since January 2012.

The difference between India 10-year government bond yields and US 10-year treasury yields stands at 2.16 pp. A widening of this gap could attract more foreign money into Indian markets. Historical data also show that money has flowed into emerging markets in November, the month in which US midterm elections are generally held, but has tended to exit in December. Cumulative FPI equity inflows have reached ₹1.08 trillion this month, including Wednesday’s net inflows of ₹5,867 crore. The buying has surpassed the previous monthly record, with the second-highest inflows recorded in November 2020 at ₹70,896 crore. A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, said the inflows reflected global realignments as well as improving domestic fundamentals. “Amid volatility in global markets, particularly around the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, India is increasingly emerging as a preferred destination for investors seeking to diversify their exposure and hedge against global uncertainties,” he said.

He added that India’s resilient economic fundamentals, growth prospects and improving weighting in indices such as MSCI could support a more sustained reallocation of global capital towards the country. Avinash Singh, deputy head of research at Emkay Global Financial Services, said the US midterm election outcome, concerns over AI-led growth in the US and hopes of an early resolution to the West Asia crisis had contributed to the shift in flows. Outflows from AI-focused markets such as Taiwan and South Korea, along with outflows from Brazil following its election outcome, also appeared to have redirected capital towards India, he said. Softer crude and commodity prices, a resilient rupee, and attractive valuations across a diversified equity market have further supported FPI buying.