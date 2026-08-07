FPIs bet on consumer durables, health care in second half of July

FPIs were net buyers to the tune of ₹4,642 crore in the last two weeks of July. FPIs turned net buyers in July after being net sellers in the preceding four months. FPIs were net buyers of Indian equities worth ₹20,202 crore in July. In the preceding four months, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹2.6 trillion amid the US-Iran conflict, which spooked oil prices and triggered a global energy crisis.