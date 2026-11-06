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FPIs buy ₹14,796 cr worth Indian stocks in biggest daily inflow since 2021

Foreign investors made their biggest net purchase of Indian equities since February 2021 as falling crude prices and a global sell-off in AI stocks prompted funds to reassess their exposure

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Foreign investors had selectively turned buyers even before the US midterm election results became clear
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 8:30 AM IST
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Foreign investors bought a net $1.6 billion of Indian stocks on Thursday, their biggest daily purchase ​in nearly six years, as falling oil prices and ​a retreat from AI-linked shares boosted India's appeal.

Overseas investors bought ₹14,796 crore of shares, provisional stock exchange data showed, the most since February 24, 2021, when purchases of ₹28,739 crore included a large promoter-driven block deal.

The buying came as oil prices fell sharply after the U.S. midterm elections, while a selloff in artificial intelligence-related stocks prompted global funds to rebalance their exposure.

India, a major oil importer, has underperformed emerging-market peers this year as elevated crude prices raised concerns over the economic outlook, while its relative lack of AI-linked stocks kept investors away.

But with oil prices falling and investors reconsidering ‌crowded AI trades, analysts said Indian assets could get a second look.

"In our view, accelerating earnings, below-average valuations and low foreign ownership make India an attractive opportunity," said Anand Gupta, lead portfolio manager for India equity at Allianz Global Investors.

Foreign investors had selectively turned buyers even before the US midterm election results became clear. They have bought a net ₹20,835 crore ($2.20 billion) of Indian stocks over ​the past five sessions.

That marks a sharp reversal after foreign investors sold a record $30 billion of ‌Indian equities through October.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex jumped 2.4 per cent on Thursday to 24,536.6 and 79,310.01, respectively. The benchmarks have gained more than 8 per cent ​over six ‌sessions, their longest winning streak in a year, narrowing their underperformance against emerging-market peers.

Indian ‌equities should maintain their positive trajectory, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research for wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"The US midterm election outcome has further ‌lifted ​global sentiment, with ​expectations of a more measured approach to trade and tariffs, alongside a weaker US dollar and the 10-year US Treasury yield easing," Khemka said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Foreign Portfolio InvestorsForeign portfolio investorforeign investments in Indiastock markets

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 8:28 AM IST

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