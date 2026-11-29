Foreign investors have made a strong comeback to Indian equities, pumping in a record ₹1.54 trillion in November, marking the highest-ever monthly inflow, driven by a global sell-off in AI-linked stocks and robust earnings growth of domestic companies.

The record inflows follow back-to-back pullouts by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), who withdrew ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September, according to NSDL data.

As per the data, FPIs made a net investment of ₹ 1.54 trillion in Indian equities between November 2 and 27. With only one trading session left this month, inflows have already surpassed the previous monthly record of ₹60,358 crore registered in November 2020.

Notably, FPIs remained net buyers on every trading day this month, except during the special Muhurat trading session. Interestingly, FPIs withdrew a massive ₹1.17 trillion from the domestic equity market in March. With the latest inflows, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities have narrowed to around ₹1.41 trillion in 2026, from nearly ₹3 trillion a few weeks ago. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, said nearly 50 per cent of the money FPIs pulled out from India over the previous 10 months has returned to the market in November alone. "The weakening of the AI trade and the impressive growth in India's corporate earnings are the principal factors that brought FPIs back to India," he said.

The aggressive buying by foreign investors has also made India the best-performing equity market globally in November. The massive capital inflows helped the rupee appreciate to 92.99 against the US dollar, making it Asia's best-performing currency during the month. On the sectoral front, FPIs were major buyers in financial services, particularly private and public sector banks, telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), information technology (IT) and consumer services. Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking, said market participants will closely track India's upcoming GDP data and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision in the coming week for cues on economic growth and the interest rate trajectory.