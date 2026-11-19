Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought a record ₹84,291 crore worth of Indian equities in the first half of November, according to data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) . This marks a sharp turnaround in sentiment, after the domestic markets witnessed months of selloff from overseas investors.

Financial services attracted the bulk of the inflows, followed by telecommunications, automobiles and information technology (IT).

Financial services attracted ₹43,102 crore in the first fortnight of November, compared to net outflows of ₹883 crore in the preceding fortnight. The sector alone accounted for more than half of the total inflows.

This is the highest ever buying in a 15-day period on record, with the second-most buying seen in December 2023, when inflows stood at ₹42,733 crore.

The inflows were more than six times the ₹13,112 crore net buying recorded in the second half of October, which had seen FPIs selling heavily in the first half, with outflows standing at ₹47,955 crore. “The record interest in financial services is driven by a combination of factors, including strong credit growth, expectations of NIM (net interest margin) expansion following the rate hike, and reasonable valuations. The sector had been under-owned, and this is now being corrected,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of research, SBI Securities. Flows are likely to remain sustainable in a well-diversified market such as India, he said, as long as the artificial intelligence (AI) trade takes a back seat and crude oil prices remain moderate.

“The sharp reversal in FPI flows, particularly the substantial buying in financial services, signals a renewed interest in Indian equities. However, the concentration of inflows in financial services remains a key factor to monitor while assessing the sustainability and breadth of foreign investor participation in the coming fortnights,” said Raj Gaikar, research analyst at Samco Securities. Gaikar said that sustained inflows could provide support to banking, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other financial stocks, by improving liquidity and strengthening overall market sentiment towards the sector. Telecommunication stocks attracted ₹7,570 crore, while automobile and auto components saw inflows of ₹7,551 crore. Consumer services and information technology (IT) saw inflows of ₹6,519 crore and ₹5,080 crore, respectively.