FPIs pump ₹84,290 crore into equities in first fortnight of November

Foreign investors made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the first fortnight of November, pumping in ₹84,290 crore after two consecutive months of net outflows, amid a global AI sell-off, falling crude prices and attractive large-cap valuations.

The latest inflows follow net withdrawals of ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September, according to data from the depositories.

According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of ₹84,290 crore in Indian equities during November 2-13, covering nine trading sessions.

With the latest inflows, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities have narrowed to around ₹2.1 trillion in 2026 from nearly ₹3 trillion a few weeks ago.

"November's foreign buying is a sharp tactical turn, not yet a structural return. Falling crude and money rotating out of the crowded Asian AI trade have pushed FPIs to close an extreme underweight on India, and most of that buying has gone into index heavyweights," Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, said. Even after the latest buying spree, FPIs have recovered only a small portion of their total withdrawals this year, while domestic institutional investors are using the market rally to book profits, he added. The shift in sentiment was largely triggered by a sell-off in global AI-linked stocks, prompting investors to explore opportunities beyond technology-heavy markets, said Rohan Goyal, Investment Research Analyst at MIRA Money.

Falling crude oil prices, with Brent crude declining around 13 per cent in the first week of November to nearly USD 97 per barrel, easing geopolitical concerns, attractive valuations in select large-cap stocks and improved visibility on domestic earnings also supported the inflows, he added. Sustained foreign buying helped the benchmark Nifty climb above the 25,000-mark. Sector-wise, financials, telecom, capital goods, pharmaceuticals and automobiles witnessed aggressive buying, leading to a smart rally in stocks across these segments. Some power-related stocks also gained on the back of strong earnings, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments. Short-covering in frontline large-cap stocks, particularly select leading banking stocks, was another key factor behind the sharp rally in the Nifty, he added.