FPIs sell financial services and auto stocks most in first half of March

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold financial services, automobile, and telecom stocks the most during the first two weeks of March, with aggregate net outflows totalling ₹52,703 crore. FPIs sold ₹31,831 crore in financial services, ₹4,807 crore in automobiles, and ₹3,856 crore in telecom. Additionally, foreign investors reduced holdings in construction stocks (₹2,975 crore) and oil and gas (₹2,932 crore). Meanwhile, FPIs bought capital goods stocks worth ₹3,897 crore. Metals, power, and consumer services stocks saw marginal buying.
As of March 15, the highest allocation was to financial services at 31.57 per cent, down from 32.41 per cent at the end of February, followed by oil, gas & consumable fuels at 7.81 per cent and automobiles at 7.40 per cent. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has once again pushed FPIs into a risk-off mode.