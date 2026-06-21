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FPIs sold finance, oil & gas stocks the most in June's first fortnight

FPIs sold financial, oil & gas and auto stocks heavily in early June amid crude-price volatility, AI concerns and monsoon-related demand worries

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)
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FPIs were net sellers of shares worth ₹63,450 crore in the first fortnight of June.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 9:40 PM IST
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Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold financial services stocks the most in the first two weeks of June. FPIs were net sellers of financial services stocks worth ₹11,263 crore, followed by oil and gas stocks worth ₹10,488 crore, and auto stocks worth ₹9,044 crore, according to data sourced from primeinfobase.com.
 
The selling in the oil and gas sector was attributed to the volatility in oil prices. Auto stocks were affected by concerns that elevated crude prices could dampen consumer sentiment and moderate vehicle demand. With crude prices correcting, these may ease, creating room for investors to revisit the sector, market experts said. 
 
Other sectors that saw heavy selling include information technology (IT), which recorded net selling of ₹6,733 crore, and fast-moving consumer goods, which recorded net selling of ₹5,063 crore.
 
IT stocks have remained under pressure due to fears of artificial intelligence disruption,  over uncertainties about traditional outsourcing models and future earnings visibility. FMCG stocks have been affected by concerns over the monsoon, as rural demand is a significant driver of FMCG sales. Delay in monsoon progress and widening rainfall deficit raised worries about farm incomes and discretionary spending in rural India.
 
FPIs were net sellers of shares worth ₹63,450 crore in the first fortnight of June. Despite heavy selling, financial services stocks had the highest FPI allocation at 30.27 per cent. Automobile stocks had the second highest sectoral allocation at 7.52 per cent followed by capital goods stocks at 7.47 per cent. 
 
   

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Topics :Foreign Portfolio Investorsfinancial servicesoil and gasEquity marketsMarket Lens

First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 9:40 PM IST

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