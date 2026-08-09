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Home / Markets / News / FPIs swayed markets the most in Q1 as buying decisions moved stock prices

FPIs swayed markets the most in Q1 as buying decisions moved stock prices

FPI buying decisions had a stronger link to stock performance in Q1FY26, even as their share of NSE-listed companies' market capitalisation fell to a 14-year low

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Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 9:39 PM IST
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Foreign portfolio investors’ (FPIs’) buying decisions carry more sway in equity markets than those of other owner categories, with stocks in which they increased their holdings rising more than those in which they pared their stake. In the quarter ended June 30, FPIs increased their holdings in 756 companies, with the average stock price change at 39.57 per cent. They decreased their stake in 990 companies, with an average stock price change of 23.71 per cent. 
Private promoters were the second most influential, with the average stock price of companies in which they raised their stake rising by 35.67 per cent, and those in which they decreased their stake rising by 32.61 per cent. 
Retail investors had the least influence, with the average stock price change 11.57 percentage points higher in firms where they decreased their stake than in those where they bought a stake. The share of FPIs as a percentage of market cap in NSE-listed companies declined to a 14-year low of 15.88 per cent as on June 30, 2026. 
 
   

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Topics :Foreign Portfolio InvestorsQ1 resultsFPI investmentEquity marketsRetail investorsIndian equities

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 9:39 PM IST

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