FPIs swayed markets the most in Q1 as buying decisions moved stock prices

Foreign portfolio investors’ (FPIs’) buying decisions carry more sway in equity markets than those of other owner categories, with stocks in which they increased their holdings rising more than those in which they pared their stake. In the quarter ended June 30, FPIs increased their holdings in 756 companies, with the average stock price change at 39.57 per cent. They decreased their stake in 990 companies, with an average stock price change of 23.71 per cent.