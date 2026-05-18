From vault to demat: NSE rolls out Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) trading

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced the commencement of live trading in the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment with effect from May 18, 2026. The exchange said the system has been designed to improve transparency, security and ease of access, while addressing long-standing concerns around purity, storage and theft associated with physical gold.

Trading in the segment began on May 18, 2026, with market hours set from 9:00 AM to 11:30 PM, extending up to 11:55 p.m. during US daylight saving time. The settlement mechanism will follow a T+1 cycle, according to the NSE.

The launch follows a mock trading exercise conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2026, which the exchange said was completed without errors or system exceptions. Following this, live trading commenced seamlessly with all systems functioning as designed.

As part of the rollout, vaulting and collection centres are currently operational at Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Four additional centres at Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru are being activated with effect from today. The exchange said it will announce further centres in a phased manner, with the network expected to expand up to 120 centres across the country over time.

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