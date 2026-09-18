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FTSE rejig drives NSE closing auction turnover to ₹16,613 crore

NSE's closing auction session recorded its second-highest turnover since its introduction, as the rebalancing of FTSE indices drove trading activity on Thursday

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Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 7:21 PM IST
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During the closing auction session on Thursday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw turnover jump to ₹16,613 crore, driven by the rebalancing of The Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) indices.
 
This was the second-highest turnover since the closing auction session (CAS) was introduced, after the record activity during the rebalancing by MSCI on August 31 when the special window saw the turnover surge to ₹39,718 crore.
 
At present, CAS is only applicable for stocks in the futures and options segment.
 
Rebalancing of global indices are among the periodic reviews that prompt passive funds globally to adjust their India allocations, often triggering sharp, short-lived spikes in end-of-day trading volumes.
 
The industry also keeping an eye on the Nifty rebalancing scheduled at the end of this month, which could see another spike in the activity. 
 
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Topics :NSEstock market tradingFTSE

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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