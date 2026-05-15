Fuel price hike impact: 'Rupee depreciation to trigger more FPI outflows'

Surprise is a constant factor in economics. Economic conditions can change very fast. At the start of this year, the Indian economy was in a Goldilocks setting: GDP for FY26 was estimated to grow by 7.6 per cent; CPI inflation was running at 2.75 per cent; fiscal deficit and current account deficits were well within targets of 4.4 per cent and 1 percent respectively; forex reserves at around $720 billion were comfortable and Brent crude was trading at around $62.

The fiscal and monetary stimulus provided by the government and the RBI, respectively, in 2025 had boosted the earnings growth prospects for FY27, and Nifty appeared to be resilient, trading around 26,000 levels.

Then, on February 28th, all hell broke loose with the US and Israel attacking Iran, triggering a major energy crisis with Brent crude spiking to above $100 and unleashing supply shocks in LPG and LNG. India’s Goldilocks macro setting started moving towards the slippery zone. With widening current account deficit and declining forex reserves, India is now facing what the CEA Anantha Nageswaran calls “a live Balance of Payments stress test,” which will have implications for CAD, rupee and inflation. Respected voices like Uday Kotak have sounded an alarm, indicating “tough times ahead.” A major drag on the economy for many months now has been the sustained selling by FPIs. Up to 14th May 2026, FPIs have net sold equity for ₹2.2 trillion on top of the ₹1.66 trillion net selling last year. This massive FPI outflow has been depreciating the rupee, which, in turn, has been triggering more portfolio outflows. This has almost become a vicious cycle, rendering the rupee one of the worst-performing EM currencies in the world.

Rising inflationary expectations The April CPI inflation print has come at 3.48 per cent. Even though this is well within the RBI’s tolerance band, inflationary expectations are rising. The fiscal deficit in FY 27 will be significantly higher than the budgeted target of 4.3 per cent. The cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 a litre will result in a revenue shortfall of about Rs 1.5 trillion. The fertiliser subsidy will be higher this year due to the rising costs of inputs. The corporate tax and dividends from oil marketing companies will be almost nil this year.

Furthermore, the burden of the huge under recoveries of the oil marketing companies will have to be partly borne by the fiscal. The cumulative impact of all these has the potential to push the fiscal deficit to about 5 per cent of the GDP. This will impair the fiscal consolidation programme, which the government has been implementing successfully after the Covid shock. Even though a higher fiscal deficit is inevitable this year, a sharp spike in fiscal deficit should be avoided. Rising fiscal deficit will crowd out private capex, which is showing recovery after a long time. To prevent the fiscal deficit from spiking sharply, the partial pass-through of the increased cost of petroleum products is necessary. This has to be done slowly in stages.

Staggered price rises? It appears that this is what the government is planning to do. Petrol and diesel prices have been raised by ₹3 per litre and CNG price by ₹2 per kg, effective from 15th May. ALSO READ: 'Fuel price hike raises inflation woes; Rupee eyes 96.80 on higher crude' Oil marketing companies need much bigger price hikes to break even. So, expect more rate hikes. If crude prices remain elevated for an extended period, trade and current account deficits will further widen, impacting the rupee more. The rupee might slowly depreciate to 100 to the dollar, and trigger more FPI outflows.

What factors are driving FPI outflows? It is important to understand that the FPI outflows from India are the consequence of a cumulative set of factors. FPIs started selling in a sustained manner in India since September 2024, when Nifty touched a high of 26216, and valuations became hard to justify. Earnings growth in India dipped sharply to 5 per cent in FY25 and is likely to be about 10 per cent in FY26. On the contrary, the earnings growth in markets like the US, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan continues to accelerate. Capital is chasing earnings and market momentum. The market returns, so far this year, tell the story clearly: S&P 500 and Nikkei are up by 9.24 per cent and 19.39 per cent, respectively, Y-T-D. KOSPI and Taiex have sparkled with 78.84 and 41 per cent returns, respectively, Y-T-D. In sharp contrast, Nifty is down by 9.24 per cent Y-T-D. It is clear where the market momentum is.