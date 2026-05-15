Fuel price hike may push inflation to 5% in FY27, lift bond yields further

India is currently grappling with one of the most severe external energy shocks in recent memory. Brent crude has remained above $100 per barrel since the Hormuz crisis erupted in late February. The government held retail petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG prices steady until Friday, May 15, absorbing the burden through a widening subsidy bill.

This fiscal stance, however, become increasingly strained, especially with the rupee down over 6 per cent year-to-date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has appealed to citizens to adopt "import discipline" and conserve energy through measures such as carpooling, working from home, and reducing gold purchases. Concrete steps have already been taken, including raising import duties on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent -- a move reminiscent of similar hikes in 2013 and 2022 during past external shocks.

Markets now anticipate further measures to conserve foreign exchange, ranging from disincentivizing non-essential imports like electronics to tightening rules under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). Proposals such as diaspora bonds to mobilize FX deposits are also being discussed. Yet the most consequential decision has now been taken: India has raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre and CNG by ₹2 per kilogram. After months of absorption, the government has blinked and the macroeconomic consequences are immediate. The inflationary impact is unavoidable, though the magnitude is manageable if this remains a one-time adjustment. Retail fuel prices feed into CPI both directly through the transport and fuel components, whose weight in the revised index has risen to 4.8 per cent from 2.3 per cent previously and indirectly, through higher logistics costs flowing across food and manufactured goods supply chains.

India's structural energy vulnerability amplifies these risks. With imports accounting for nearly 89 per cent of domestic consumption and approximately 25 per cent of the total import bill, sustained high crude prices are not merely an inflation problem, they are a balance of payments problem. If oil averages $85-90 per barrel for the full year, the import bill could inflate by 35-40 per cent, widening the current account deficit beyond 2 per cent of GDP and placing further downward pressure on a rupee. The fuel price hike, while reducing the fiscal subsidy burden, does not change this external dynamic. It simply shifts the pain from the government's balance sheet to consumers and the CPI basket.

ALSO READ: How to trade BPCL, IOC, HPCL post fuel price hike? Angel One answers For the Reserve Bank of India, this presents a dilemma. Tightening monetary policy in response to an exogenous energy shock risks suppressing growth without addressing the root cause. With GDP growth already softening to 6.2-6.5 per cent, the RBI may prefer to pause rather than hike rates. However, a fuel price increase would likely force a more hawkish forward guidance, signalling readiness to act if inflation expectations become unanchored. Bond markets would feel the strain most acutely. The 10-year government security, currently hovering around 7.0-7.1 per cent, could test higher levels as inflation expectations rise and fiscal deficit concerns deepen. While short-term yields may remain anchored by RBI liquidity support, the curve is likely to bear-steepen, a dynamic already evident globally. Investors appear to prefer a transparent, controlled fuel price adjustment today over the risk of uncontrolled fiscal deterioration tomorrow. Notably, if the current situation persists for longer and oil prices remain elevated near $100 per barrel, averaging to $90-95 for the year, then we see the fiscal and inflationary pressure pushing yields higher to 7.20-7.25-per cent levels. However, if resolution comes in and Brent prices sharply drop to $75-80 per barrel (considering there is surplus supply created with Canada shipping 400,000 more barrels per day of crude and refined products than a year earlier; Venezuela and Norway each adding 200,000 b/d, and Brazil 100,000 b/d; and America putting 3.8 million b/d, as per Vortex), then we might see some correction in yields to 6.80-6.90 per cent levels.