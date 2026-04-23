Fujiyama Power up 68% from March low; Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy' rating

The stock price of the electric equipment company quotes at its highest level since its listing on November 20, 2025. Currently, it quotes 25 per cent higher as against its IPO price of ₹228 per share. The stock has zoomed 68 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹170.55 touched on March 3, 2026.

At 09:39 AM on Thursday, UTLSOLAR was up 7 per cent at ₹277.80, as compared to 0.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

UTLSOLAR overview, outlook

UTLSOLAR is one of India’s leading providers of rooftop solar solutions, offering an extensive portfolio of over 500 SKUs across solar panels, inverters, lithium and tubular batteries, chargers and power-electronics systems.

The management said the demand environment for rooftop solar solutions remains favourable, driven by rising residential adoption, government support for domestic manufacturing and the growing need for reliable power-backup solutions across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

By bringing solar cell manufacturing in-house, Fujiyama is strengthening supply-chain reliability, reducing dependence on imported cells and improving visibility and control over input costs. The production of Mono PERC DCR solar cells also enables the Company to cater effectively to subsidy-linked consumer demand, reinforcing its positioning in the domestic rooftop market.