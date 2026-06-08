FY27 earnings outlook: Are markets fully pricing in West Asia crisis pain?

India’s earnings outlook was highly optimistic at the start of FY27, driven by expectations of a revival in domestic demand across government spending, private investment and household consumption, after its slowdown during FY25-26. The West Asia crisis, which began in March 2026, was initially seen as a short-term disruption, but it is still persisting.

Despite this strength, FY27 is beginning to show signs of pressure on operating efficiency, corporate earnings and fiscal stability. India’s WPI rose sharply to 8.3 per cent in April 2026 from 0.83 per cent in December 2025. The prolonged US-Iran conflict and renewed escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war are weighing on the economy.

Both conflicts and trade politics (the US & China) have disrupted global capacity and supply chain. Availability of key inputs such as oil & gas, chemicals, metals, and soft & hard commodities is becoming dearer. These disruptions are feared to persist and raise operating costs for import-dependent economies such as India. The impact is expected to be most severe in Q1 FY27, followed by a more sector-specific effect from Q2 onward.

Although the market has consolidated, the overall reaction is modest, largely because investors still assume that the economic fallout will be temporary and is supported by strong domestic inflows.

The market has remained relatively resilient, supported by better-than-expected March quarter results, healthy demand indicators and a rebound in domestic inflows since April. Heatwave and weak monsoon forecasts are the other risks on the horizon for FY27.

While the sustainability of elevated crude and other commodity prices, and their full impact on Q1 and subsequent quarters, still needs to be assessed more proactively.

On the positive side, India’s valuation has corrected meaningfully, with the one-year forward P/E falling from 21x in March to 18x, limiting downside risk. A truce in the offering is keeping liveliness in the market.