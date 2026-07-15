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FY27 real estate pre-sales on track; Prestige, Lodha, ABREL top bets: Ambit

Pre-sales numbers for most real estate developers are expected to stay on track in Q1FY27 to achieve targets for FY27, even as top developers like Oberoi and DLF did not launch projects this quarter

real estate developers, Realty sector
Ambit Capital prefers Prestige and Lodha among large-cap real estate developers, ABREL in mid-caps and Max Estates in small-cap players.
Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Real estate sector outlook: Pre-sales numbers for real estate developers are expected to stay on track in Q1FY27 to achieve annual targets for FY27 for most players, driven by sustenance sales and responses, according to a report by Ambit Capital.
 
However, top developers like Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL), and DLF did not launch projects this quarter. This has increased expectations from these companies for the rest of FY27.
 
"We remain cautious of further launch delays," the brokerage said, adding that the sectoral outlook remains healthy as older projects continue to accrue sales.
 
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  The brokerage, in its report, said that it continues to prefer developers with a "sizable commercial real estate presence or attractive pricing" to limit downside risks.
 
The brokerage prefers Prestige Estates and Lodha among large-cap real estate players, Aditya Birla Realty (ABREL) in the mid-cap space, and Max Estates in the small-cap segment.
 
Grade-A office developers' performance will be driven by factors such as SEZ denotification, GCC-led demand, and improved leasing outlook. These factors are likely to drive market-to-market spreads and higher occupancy levels in the medium term for the developers, said analysts at Ambit Capital.
 
The brokerage expects flex operators to continue growing at 4-5 per cent Q-o-Q or 30 per cent Y-o-Y. Among such companies, the brokerage marked its preference as WeWork India = Smartworks > IndiQube > Awfis.
 
Ambit Capital maintained ABREL as its top pick despite the developer's absence of launches. The note cited that the GDV pipeline of around ₹70,000 crore implies high growth in the real estate sector. However, this quarter's sales will be driven by sustenance sales.
 
Prestige is expected to witness steady cash flows amid a potential residential downturn. The brokerage's target price of ₹2,125 (cut from the earlier ₹2,075) implies an upside of 25 per cent from the stock's current price. The company's pre-sales are expected to touch ₹7,500 crore on the back of new project launches and sustenance sales.
 
Similarly, Oberoi's continued business expansion is likely to drive upside, but timely launches will be key in meeting pre-sales expectations.
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics :MarketsMarkets NewsReal Estate NewsReal Estate PrestigeOberoi RealtyIndustry ReportReal estate developersReal estate stocks

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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