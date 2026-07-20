Gabriel India share price movement

Share price of Gabriel India hit an all-time high of ₹1,453.60, surging 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals ahead of the board meeting on fund-raising plan and June 2026 quarter earnings tomorrow. The stock price of the auto ancillary company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,386.45 touched on October 8, 2025.

In the past month, Gabriel India outperformed the market by soaring 20 per cent, as compared to 0.73 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past six months, it zoomed 62 per cent, as against 5.5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Gabriel India – Board meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Gabriel India announced that a meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The company said, the board will also consider issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, whether convertible or not, through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods.

Gabriel India overview, outlook For nearly six decades, Gabriel India operated as a single-product suspension player, which inherently constrained its scalability. The company is now undergoing a structural transformation into a diversified mobility platform with a significantly larger growth runway. Over the past two years, the management adopted a more aggressive stance (the group's aspiration to scale revenues to ₹50,000 crore by 2030), with plans to launch at least one new product annually and expand into adjacencies such as sunroofs, solar dampers, and e-mobility. While the Anand Group has historically diversified across multiple verticals through global partnerships, much of this value remained outside Gabriel India. This is now changing, with Gabriel India being positioned as the primary growth vehicle for the group, as evidenced by the recent restructuring initiatives (integration of Dana and Henkel) and JVs (Enmove and Jinhap) being routed through the listed entity. These initiatives are driving long-term shareholder wealth creation, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The ongoing West Asia conflict remains a key event under monitoring for the entire automobile sector, with sharp changes in the crude oil prices can impact the affordability negatively. It can also impact the consumer sentiment, Gabriel India said in the Q4 earnings conference call. The management said the company is already seeing sharp increase in the commodities currently. But overall, the long-term outlook for the Indian automotive industry remains very positive. It is supported by the policy reforms and infrastructure development. Lots of localization initiatives are taken across and then the rising consumer demand, the management said.

Meanwhile, Gabriel India’s new order wins remain encouraging across businesses. In the SK Enmove lubricant JV (operations live, small sales from April), Gabriel India secured two original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) wins — Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) via American Axle, and Mobis on the electric vehicle (EV) battery-fluid side, analysts at Elara Capital said in the Q4 result update. The Jinhap fasteners JV has its first OEM win with a Korean customer, with the facility due to be completed by September and SOP in Q3FY27. In core suspension, the maiden Hero MotoCorp 2W program is on track for Q2FY27 SOP with further businesses under negotiation, while in passenger vehicle (PV); a Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) development is underway with Tata Motors,the brokerage firm said.