GAIL shares jump 8% as Iran-US ceasefire update; time to book profit?

GAIL (India) share price: State-owned Maharatna company GAIL (India) saw a solid surge in buying interest from investors during Wednesday, April 8 trading session, climbing as much as 7.64 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹156.5 per share on the NSE during early deals.

The buying interest in the counter came on the back of the latest developments in the US–Iran ceasefire deal . This followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump, who said that Iran has agreed to allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, provided attacks on its power infrastructure are halted.

GAIL had made an all-time high of ₹246 in July 2024, after which the stock went through a prolonged correction, falling to around ₹135 levels by March 2026. The company;s shares have rebounded over 16 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹134.36 on the NSE, touched last month on March 23, 2026. The Maharatna stock, however, is still nearly 23 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹202.79 per share, scaled on June 12, 2025.

Should you book profit ? According to Harish Jujarey, AVP, head – technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, GAIL shares have taken support near their previous 2018 highs around the 133 mark on the monthly chart and have started to show signs of recovery from those levels. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates "In the short term, some profit booking could bring the price back towards the ₹143 zone, which can be seen as a good buying opportunity, while the major support remains around ₹133 levels. On the upside, the 200-day moving average, placed near ₹172, will act as a key resistance, and that level can be considered for profit booking in a long trade," said Jujarey. GAIL shares , although having trimmed gains partially, continue to trade higher on the bourses. At 09:39 AM, the Maharatna stock was trading at ₹151.88 per share, up 4.47 per cent from its previous close of ₹145.38 per share on the NSE.According to Harish Jujarey, AVP, head – technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, GAIL shares have taken support near their previous 2018 highs around the 133 mark on the monthly chart and have started to show signs of recovery from those levels.

US–Iran ceasefire latest developments The rally in the company’s share price came after President Trump, in a post on Truth Social, announced that Iran has agreed to a ceasefire deal for two weeks and that the 10-point proposal from Iran would serve as the basis to negotiate a permanent agreement. “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided ceasefire. The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in West Asia. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” wrote Trump.