GAIL shares fall 5% despite Q1 profit doubling; is it a buying opportunity?

GAIL share price target: Shares of state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd dropped 5 per cent in trade on Monday despite reporting stellar numbers for the June quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1FY27).

The stock opened marginally higher but soon reversed the gains to trade in the read. The PSU stock touched an intraday low of ₹172.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Notably, GAIL has reported nearly doubling of net profit in Q1 , as a sharp jump in earnings from its gas marketing business more than offset continued losses in the petrochemicals segment. Its consolidated net profit stood at ₹4,670.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹2,382.24 crore in the same quarter a year back.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹41,350.18 crore in the reporting quarter, as against ₹35,428.81 crore reported in the June quarter of FY26. As of 11:15 AM, GAIL shares were trading 4.6 per cent lower at ₹173, with 2.2 million equities changing hands. GAIL said that its earnings from natural gas transmission service rose 14 per cent to ₹1,782 crore while those from natural gas marketing jumped to ₹3,481.29 crore in Q1 from ₹1,071.60 crore a year back. Earnings from LPG business soared to ₹772.50 crore in April-June from ₹205.01 crore a year back. Also, losses in the petrochemical segment dropped to ₹122.53 crore from ₹248.63 crore a year back.

GAIL: MOFSL keeps 'Buy' Post Q1 results, brokerage have shares constructive views on GAIL. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹206. The target implies an upside of nearly 14 per cent from the previous close of ₹181.44. MOFSL noted that despite achieving 77 per cent of its FY27 gas trading Ebit guidance in Q1, the management has maintained FY27 guidance of ₹4,500 crore, citing persistent geopolitical uncertainty. Further, lower Henry Hub-linked gas availability for gas trading as the Pata plant returned to 100 per cent utilisation, and the gradual reversal of the GCC-to-Brent pricing swap benefit shall weigh on gas marketing profitability, the brokerage said. It added that a potential increase in System Use Gas pricing could impact profitability of the gas transmission segment.

Check Q1 Results Today Over FY26-28, MOFSL estimates a 27 per cent CAGR in PAT, driven by an increase in natural gas transmission volumes and profitability in the gas marketing business. GAIL: ICICI Securities upgrades to 'Buy' ICICI Securities has upgraded GAIL to 'Buy' from 'Add' and raised the target price to ₹215 (earlier ₹170). The target implies an upside of 19 per cent from the previous close. Analysts said that despite the ongoing US-Iran conflict blocking the Strait of Hormuz and the stoppage of LNG shipments from Qatar Energy, GAIL saw a recovery in gas transmission volumes and sharply stronger gas trading profitability for Q1, boosting earnings. Further, higher net realisations for petchem and LPG helped offset strong input costs.