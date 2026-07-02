Gains for cement makers hinge on higher volumes, lower fuel costs in H2FY27

In Q1FY27, the North and Central regions saw momentum, while the South, East and West witnessed weaker demand. Lower rainfall is a key risk for rural and semi-urban demand. Cement demand was strong in the second half (H2) of FY26, and H2FY27 may also see a rebound with better volume growth Y-o-Y despite the higher base.

Cement prices have not kept pace with inflation over the past several years, and this has meant low return ratios, with average return on capital employed (RoCE) at around the mid-single digits. Pricing power will be minimal until demand picks up, given current capacity utilisation. Companies have faced higher coal and petcoke prices, which may have pushed up fuel costs by around Rs 325-350 a tonne in H1FY27 (given inventory build-up). Average international petcoke prices increased to $144 a tonne (up 11 per cent quarter on quarter, or Q-o-Q), while domestic petcoke prices surged to around Rs 17,753 a tonne (up 30 per cent Q-o-Q). Higher diesel prices have also pushed up logistics costs, and rising polymer prices have raised packaging expenses.