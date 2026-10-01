Gains for Indus Towers hinge on Vodafone Idea capex, Africa expansion

The Africa market expansion is another trigger for Indus. The company indicated that it is on track to enter the African market in the second half (H2) of FY27 and has received approvals to roll out its network in the Zambian, Ugandan, and Nigerian markets. While the company has received orders from Airtel Africa, which is its anchor tenant, it is eyeing other non-anchor customers for its future rollouts.

African operations for Indus, according to analysts led by Navin Killla of UBS Research, have kick-started, although the impact will likely be minimal for the next few quarters, given the single tenancy. However, dividends should grow from FY27 onwards, as the dividend policy is linked to India FCF and Africa capex, which is expected to be funded by debt. The brokerage has upgraded the stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘sell’, with a target price of ₹400.