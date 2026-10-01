Gains for Indus Towers hinge on Vodafone Idea capex, Africa expansion
Brokerages see growth improving as Vodafone Idea steps up network spending and Indus Towers expands into Africa, with higher dividends expected from FY27 onwardsRam Prasad Sahu
Brokerages see growth improving as Vodafone Idea steps up network spending and Indus Towers expands into Africa, with higher dividends expected from FY27 onwardsRam Prasad Sahu
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 7:25 PM IST