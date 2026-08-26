Gaja Capital shares make strong debut, list 16% above issue price

Gaja Alternative Asset Management (Gaja Capital) shares made a robust debut on the exchanges on Wednesday as they listed at a 16 per cent premium, slightly above the grey market expectations.

Gaja Capital shares listed at ₹185 on the BSE, a premium of 15.75 per cent against the offer price of ₹160. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), also the stock debuted at ₹185, up 15 per cent.

Ahead of the debut, Gaja Capital IPO shares were quoting at ₹178 in the grey market, signalling a listing pop of 11.96 per cent. "Gaja Capital made a strong debut, from a post-listing perspective, the company benefits from the growing allocation to private markets by HNIs and family offices, while its capital-light and scalable model offers long-term growth potential," noted Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart. She added that the IPO proceeds will also increase the sponsor’s own commitment to its funds, which is a structural positive. However, earnings from alternative asset management can be lumpy due to performance fees, so some volatility and profit booking after listing cannot be ruled out. "At current levels, investors who received allotment can hold with a stop-loss of ₹170, while fresh investors should avoid chasing the stock and wait for consolidation. If it sustains above ₹185, ₹195–200 can be the next upside zone," Nyati said.

Gaja IPO details This India-focused alternative asset manager with over two decades of investment experience was looking to raise ₹550 crore via its initial share sale. IPO was a mix of fresh share sale of ₹450 crore and offer for sale of ₹100 crore. The company manages alternative investment funds, with revenues primarily driven by management fees, carried interest and sponsor commitments. Gaja Capital IPO price band was set at ₹152 to ₹160 per share. Investors could apply in lots of 93 shares. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, UltraTech drive 300-pts gain in Sensex; Nifty tops 24,350 The offer received bids for 79.35 crore shares as against 2.53 crore shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 43.58 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 62.35 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 11.04 times.