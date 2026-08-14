Galaxy Surfactants shares hit 20% upper circuit as profit doubles in Q1

So far this year, the stock has gained 23 per cent as against an 8.61 per cent decline in the barometer Sensex. In three months, Galaxy Surfactants has zoomed 35 per cent, while Sensex has gained 3 per cent during this period.

However, on a longer time frame of two and three years, the returns are negative.

Galaxy Surfactants Q1 Results

The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 165.9 crore in Q1 FY27, recording a growth of 108.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 165.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations saw a 38.5 per cent Y-o-Y uptick to ₹ 1,785.2 crore while it posted the best-ever quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹ 252.5 crore, up 86.9 per cent Y-o-Y.