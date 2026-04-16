Gallant Ispat zooms 64% in 7 days; what's driving stock price?

Gallant Ispat share price

Shares of Gallant Ispat hit a new high of ₹928.50 as they rallied 18 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the iron & steel products company has surged 41 per cent. It surpassed its previous high of ₹800.60 touched in August 2025.

In the past seven trading days, the market price of Gallant Ispat has zoomed 64 per cent. Further, thus far in the month of April, the stock soared 69 per cent.

Gallant Ispat stock quoted 17 per cent higher at ₹921.50 on the BSE, as compared to 0.38 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold. A combined 42.22 million equity shares representing 17.5 per cent of total equity of Gallant Ispat changed hands on the NSE and BSE. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 02:04 PM on Thursday,quoted 17 per cent higher at ₹921.50 on the BSE, as compared to 0.38 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold. A combined 42.22 million equity shares representing 17.5 per cent of total equity of Gallant Ispat changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why did Gallant Ispat’s share price zooms 69 per cent in April? On April 1, 2026, Gallant Ispat informed that under the infrastructure and industrial investment Policy-2012 and 2017 of the state Government of Uttar Pradesh, company has been disbursed a subsidy amounting to ₹233.55 crore by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh. The Subsidy is refund of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) under the said policy upto the period of June 2025. Gallant Ispat further said that the company is not availing Term Loan as well as other unsecured loan and since the subsidy fund is surplus, as such, the company has, along with the other surplus fund in the company, invested the total fund as Fixed Deposit with the HDFC Bank. The total amount of Fixed deposit inclusive of the subsidy so disbursed is ₹300.01 crore.

The amount of subsidy is inclusive of refund of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) paid by the company, it added. Gallant Ispat - India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) rating rationale India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects the Gallant Ispat’s revenue to grow further in FY26, backed by improved volumes post capacity expansion in May 2025. Furthermore, the overall EBITDA per tonne with subsidy improved to ₹10,515 in Q1FY26 but moderated to ₹7,086 in 9MFY26 (FY25: ₹7,550; FY24: ₹5,352; FY23: ₹4,781), due to elevated steel prices in Q1FY26, which softened during mid-FY26, and have subsequently stabilised at improved levels in recent times.

However, the higher fixed cost absorption post the ramp-up of additional capacities for sponge iron and billet, a further reduction in power cost supported by an increase in low-cost waste heat recovery boiler’s (WHRB) share to 45 per cent from Q1FY26 as compared to 37 per cent till FY25 continues to support the EBITDA margin. Meanwhile, Gallant Ispat is undertaking further expansion of pellets, billets and thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) capacities at the Gorakhpur unit, along with 60MW solar plant and incremental coal-based power plant, which is to be funded majorly by internal accruals. The capacities are likely to become operational by FYE27. The solar power capacity would lead to further power cost savings.