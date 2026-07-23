Gandhar Oil zooms 20% on heavy volume; Lubricant stocks see frenzied buying

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Savita Oil Technologies shares price movement

Shares of lubricant companies Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) and Savita Oil Technologies rallied by up to 20% in Thursday’s intra-day deals on the BSE, hitting their respective 52-week highs. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was down 0.37 per cent at 76,472 at 09:30 AM.

Among individual stocks, the share price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹283.85, zooming 20 per cent on the back of over 10-fold jump in the average trading volume. A combined 14.06 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE and there were pending buy orders for 1.4 million equity shares on the exchanges, data shows.

Shares of Savita Oil Technologies hit an all-time high of ₹664.30, soaring 12 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. While, the stock price of Panama Petrochem surged 10 per cent to ₹502.35 on the back of three-fold jump in trading volume. The stock hit a record high of ₹512 on June 22, 2026. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 100 pts, Nifty near 23,950; IndusInd Bank shares drop over 6% Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock price of Gandhar Oil Refinery zoomed 84 per cent, while Savita Oil Technologies and Panama Petrochem soared 74 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex tanked 10 per cent during the same period.

What’s driving Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) 20% surge? Gandhar Oil Refinery reported strong earnings for the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). Consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,731.93 crore, up 91.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 58.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Absolute earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at ₹284.34 crore, rose 69.4 per cent YoY (+36.9 per cent QoQ), with EBITDA margins at 16.4 per cent vs 18.6 per cent in Q1FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped to ₹205.89 crore, up 689.2 per cent YoY (+455.8 per cent QoQ). On the operational performance, Gross Margin Spread expanded 3.4 times YoY to ₹28,145/kl compared to Q1FY26 . Volumes for the quarter improved 8 per cent YoY to 1,31,449 kl.

The management said this record performance was driven by healthy revenue growth and robust gross margin spreads despite operating in a dynamic and challenging external environment. The operating environment during the quarter remained dynamic, shaped by geopolitical developments in West Asia, crude oil price volatility, and periodic supply chain disruptions. The company’s ability to respond swiftly through agile sourcing, prudent inventory management, and a favourable product mix translated into strong financial performance. ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's Labs shares tank 9% to 52-week low after Q1 show. Time to sell? The PHPO (Personal care, Healthcare, and Performance Oils) segment continued to anchor the company’s growth, driven by sustained demand from the personal care, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors. The quarter also witnessed encouraging traction in the Process Insulating Oil (PIO) business, reflecting healthy demand across transformer, power & rubber manufacturers. While growth in the Lubricants segment remained largely stable, the management said.

ICICI Securities view on Savita Oil Technologies Savita Oil Technologies is a leading manufacturer of specialty petroleum products. The company has two major segments - Petroleum Specialty Oils and Lubricating Oils, contributing 73 per cent and 26 per cent to the total sales respectively. After witnessing a decline in EBITDA/KL over the period FY22-25, the company reported an improvement of 23 per cent YoY in FY26 to ₹4,555/KL, mainly led by better gross margins. Going ahead, analysts at ICICI Securities expect that EBITDA/KL would improve considerably by 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-FY28E on account of increase in blended realisation (as increase in cost of raw materials/base oil is likely to be passed on through price hikes in transformer oil & lubricants) and positive operating leverage (led by healthy volume growth over the period).

Analysts believe that the company’s double-digit growth would continue in the coming period, driven by healthy demand for its products (transformer oils, specialty products and lubricants). The brokerage firm expects revenue to grow 34 per cent at CAGR over FY26-28E while EBITDA & PAT are expected to grow at 36 per cent & 37 per cent CAGR respectively. Analysts recommended a 'Buy' rating on Savita Oil Technologies with a target price of ₹690 (based on 14x P/E on FY28E). Panama Petrochem - ICRA’s rating rationale In May 2026, the rating agency ICRA reaffirmed the ratings of Panama Petrochem’s instruments with a stable outlook. ICRA said the rating reaffirmation factors in Panama Petrochem's established track record in the white oil and allied oil business and its strong customer base along with healthy relationships with reputed companies across multiple industries.