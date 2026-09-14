Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today for Ganesh Chaturthi

Stock market holiday: Indian stock markets will remain closed for trading today, Sept 14, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Monday.

Notably, Both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw no trading for three consecutive days in September, from Saturday, Sept. 12, through Monday, Sept. 14. While Sept. 12 and 13 are regular weekend closures, Sept. 14 is an official trading holiday

The remaining market holidays are Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

Apart from these scheduled holidays and regular weekend closures, the NSE and BSE will operate as usual on trading days. Stock market timings: The domestic stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays. When will stock market open? Trading on both the benchmark exchanges BSE and NSE will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, after the exchanges remain closed on Monday, Sept. 14, for Ganesh Chaturthi. The preceding Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, are regular weekend market closures. Notably, the regular equity market session will begin at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with the pre-open session starting at 9 AM

Stock market trading in India begins with the pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM, followed by the regular trading session from 9:15 AM to 3:30 AM. The closing session is held from 3:50 PM to 4:00 PM. Trading is normally conducted Monday to Friday, except on exchange-declared holidays. Market recap In Friday’s trading session, the benchmark indices closed lower but recovered from the day’s lows, supported by gains in IT, FMCG, and banking stocks, despite weakness across global equities. The Sensex closed 120.83 points or 0.16 per cent to 74,781.76, and the Nifty 50 was down 79.70 points or 0.34 per cent at 23,398.10.