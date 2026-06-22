Garden Reach shares rise 5% on Navratna status; here's what analysts say

GRSE share price today: Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) gained 5 per cent in trade on Monday after the company was accorded the Navratna status by the government.

The PSU defence stock opened 2.2 per cent higher at ₹2,861 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹2,934.70.

As of 11 AM, GRSE shares continued to outperform the broader market, trading 3 per cent higher at ₹2,884, compared with a 0.60 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The defence counter has jumped 18 per cent so far in 2026, while the Nifty 50 has declined 3.8 per cent during the same period. The stock has zoomed about 400 per cent in the past three years versus around 29 per cent northward move in the Nifty index, as per exchange data.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a defence public sector undertaking, under the administrative control of Ministry of Defence. The company builds ships for the nation's naval and coast guard forces. Navratna status for GRSE In an exchange filing, the company said that it was "accorded Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, on Friday, June 19, 2026, signifying a monumental milestone in the shipyard’s journey." GRSE's revenue from operations has grown from ₹1,754 crore in FY 2021-22 to ₹7,002 crore in FY 2025-26, registering an increase of nearly 300 per cent. During the same period, Profit After Tax (PAT) has risen from ₹190 crore to ₹748 crore, reflecting a growth of nearly 294 per cent.

GRSE order book The company has an order book position of ₹153 billion as of May 2026, according a Choice Equity Broking report. The order book offers ~2 years of execution visibility at current run rate. With the expected Next-Generation Corvette (NGC) contract (₹330 billion), the order book of GRSE could exceed ₹500 billion by early-FY27, providing 8–10 years of forward revenue visibility and de-risking earnings through FY35, as per the brokerage. A firm proponent of the government's Atmanirbharta and Make in India visions, the company has delivered eight warships during the year, including three on the same day on March 30, 2026. These include P17A advanced guided-missile frigate Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, a Survey Vessel (Large) and Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Agray.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE GRSE gets Navratna status: Why it matters Navratna status allows Public Sector Enterprises to make larger investments, enhancing their ability and expand operations. The elevation to a Navratna status for GRSE comes at a time when the shipyard is in an expansion mode. The company has embarked on a mission to increase capacity through both brownfield and greenfield projects. Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said that the key trigger for Garden Reach Shipbuilders remains the large pipeline of Indian Navy orders, including next-generation warships, offshore patrol vessels and other maritime defence programs.

"The recent Navratna status is another positive development as it provides greater operational and financial flexibility. While valuations have re-rated significantly after the sharp rally, the long-term outlook remains constructive given strong order visibility, government focus on defence manufacturing, rising exports and India's expanding naval capabilities," he said. Garden Reach Shipbuilders stock: Technical view Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that technically, prices have moved above the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement (golden ratio) of the recent decline, signalling a potential resumption of the broader uptrend. Over the medium term (4–6 months), the stock appears well placed to advance towards the ₹3,100–₹3,150 zone.