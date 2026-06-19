GRSE, Paras, Zen Tech: Analyst sees up to 54% upside in 3 defence stocks

Defence stocks to buy: Muthuselvaraj of Mirae Asset Sharekhan explains that Paras Defence is showing an uptrend, trading with higher top, higher bottom pattern after breaking from consolidation zone.

Stock ideas: Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on Paras, Defence, GRSE and Zen Technologies. (Image: Paras Defence)