Garware Hi-Tech Films shares fly 18% to hit 52-week high post Q4 results

Shares of Garware Hi-Tech Films (GHFL) surged as much as 18 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹5,251 on the BSE during Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a healthy financial performance for the quarter as well as the year ended on March 31, 2026.

The stock of the global manufacturer of sun control films, paint protection films, and other specialty films surpassed its previous high of ₹4,799.70 touched on June 2, 2025. It had earlier hit a record high of ₹5,373 on December 20, 2024. Since April 30, 2026, the stock has zoomed 55 per cent from ₹3,383.25.

The counter, however, trimmed some gains but continued to witness strong investor demand. At 02:03 PM, Garware Hi-Tech Films was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹5,103.90 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 77,156. So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 0.90 million equity shares of the company, estimated to be worth nearly ₹435 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE, showed exchange data. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹11,776.85 crore on the BSE. Garware Hi-Tech Films Q4 FY26 results Garware Hi-Tech Films has announced that its revenue in Q4FY26 rose to ₹599.69 crore from ₹547.94 crore reported in Q4FY25, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.44 per cent. The company’s net profit after tax (PAT) increased to ₹108.21 crore during the quarter under review from ₹77.8 crore reported in the same period a year ago, registering a growth of 11.2 per cent.