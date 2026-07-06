GCPL rises 4%; JM Financial ups target on strong Q1 update, sees 17% upside

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) surged as much as 4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the company's June quarter business update beat Street expectations. The FMCG stock opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹1,095 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to a high of ₹1,118.

For the April-June quarter, GCPL said that it expects to deliver high-teens revenue growth in Q1 FY27 at the consolidated level, meaningfully ahead of full-year guidance of double-digit revenue growth, backed by strong high single-digit underlying volume growth (UVG). Consolidated Ebitda is also expected to land ahead of double-digit guidance, although margins will be lower due to exceptional cost pressures.

GCPL said that the standalone business is likely to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the quarter, underpinned by highsingle-digit underlying volume growth. Growth has been broad-based across categories.

"With revenue growth tracking ahead of our original expectations and input costs beginning to ease, we enter the remainder of FY27 with increased confidence. We remain firmly on track to deliver our guidance for the full year with the strong likelihood to exceed the same in select metrics," the company said in a statement.

Godrej Consumer Products share price target

Against this backdrop, brokerage firm JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Godrej Consumer Products and revised its target price to ₹1,250 from ₹1,225. The target price implies an upside of 17 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,076.90.