GE Shipping share price rallies 14% after Q1 PAT doubles; should you buy?

The Great Eastern Shipping Company’s (GE Shipping) share price gained over 14 per cent on Tuesday, a day after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

The company posted strong first-quarter results as profit jumped twofold and revenue surged nearly 70 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

As of 09:40 AM, the shipping company’s share price was trading at 7.55 per cent higher at ₹1,464 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.56 per cent at 24,635.30. Intraday, the stock gained 14.30 per cent to hit a high of ₹1,598.

GE Shipping reported a profit of ₹1,309 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from ₹505 crore in the comparable period. Meanwhile, revenue surged as much as 66.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,005.4 crore, compared with ₹1,201.5 crore on the year-ago period.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that GE Shipping opened with a significant gap up following better-than-expected quarterly results. The technical chart setup remains strong, as the stock continues to trade in a higher-high and higher-low formation, comfortably above its key short-term and long-term moving averages. Given this robust price structure, we recommend accumulating long positions on dips for a medium-term target of ₹1,650 – ₹1,750. The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (Ebitda) nearly doubled to ₹1,337.7 crore from ₹642.8 crore. The Ebitda margin surged to 66.7 per cent from 53.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

GE Shipping stock movement GE Shipping’s stock has outperformed the broader market across multiple timeframes. Over the past week, the stock has gained 9.2 per cent, compared with a 2.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 500. In the last one month, it has advanced 4.4 per cent, against the index’s 1.7 per cent gain. The outperformance is more pronounced over longer periods. The stock has risen 34.9 per cent so far in 2026, while the Nifty 500 has declined 0.9 per cent. Over the past one year, GE Shipping has gained 61.6 per cent versus 3.7 per cent for the index. Its three-year and five-year returns stand at 87.9 per cent and 356 per cent, respectively, compared with 40.3 per cent and 69.7 per cent for the Nifty 500.