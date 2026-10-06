GEC-III boosts outlook for T&D sector; GE Vernova among top bets: MOFSL

Disclaimer: This article is written by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management research desk. Views expressed are their own. Readers' discretion is advised.

The approval of Green Energy Corridor Phase-III (GEC-III) marks a significant step toward addressing India’s emerging renewable-energy evacuation constraints. With a total outlay of ₹1.86t, including ₹1.36t for intra-state transmission infrastructure and ₹0.5t for 50 GWh of battery energy storage systems, the scheme is designed to facilitate evacuation of up to 135GW of renewable capacity by FY33. The programme should strengthen grid infrastructure while creating a multi-year investment pipeline across transmission and energy storage.

The need for GEC-III has become more pronounced as renewable capacity has expanded rapidly, reaching around 263GW, with the government targeting more than 500GW by 2030. While inter-state transmission infrastructure has improved, concentration of solar and wind capacity in states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has created bottlenecks within state networks. GEC-III should address these constraints through investments in high-voltage lines, substations and pooling stations, enabling faster evacuation from renewable-rich regions.

The transmission component represents the larger opportunity, with ₹1.36t earmarked for intra-state network development. Greenfield projects will be awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding, creating a sizeable and recurring opportunity pipeline, while brownfield strengthening will be executed on a cost-plus basis. The scheme could translate into annual bidding opportunities of around ₹200-240b for transmission players, providing greater visibility on capex and order inflows. Importantly, the central financial support of ₹540.8b should improve project viability and reduce the burden of transmission charges. The inclusion of 50 GWh of BESS materially strengthens the programme by addressing the intermittency of renewable generation. Battery storage can improve grid flexibility, reduce congestion and shift renewable power toward periods of peak demand, thereby enabling higher utilization of existing transmission infrastructure. Beyond immediate deployment, the scale of the programme could support the development of a domestic battery ecosystem and strengthen the case for greater localization across cells, packs and associated equipment.

The broader impact extends beyond transmission utilities, as improved evacuation infrastructure should reduce execution bottlenecks for renewable developers and improve the viability of utility-scale projects. Better grid connectivity could also encourage greater participation in renewable auctions by reducing transmission-related risks. At the same time, rising BESS deployment should create incremental opportunities across battery manufacturing and power-electronics equipment. Overall, GEC-III strengthens the visibility of India’s long-duration transmission and storage investment cycle. The combination of renewable capacity expansion, intra-state grid modernisation and large-scale battery deployment creates a broad opportunity across the power ecosystem. With transmission becoming increasingly critical to India’s clean-energy ambitions, the scheme should support sustained capex, improve renewable project execution and reinforce the structural growth outlook for the transmission and energy-storage segments.

GE Vernova T&D India Limited – ₹5,100 GVTD is well positioned to benefit from India’s accelerating transmission capex cycle, with a strong ₹208bn order book and a healthy HVDC pipeline providing multi-year revenue visibility. The approval of GEC-III, with ₹1.36t allocated toward intra-state transmission infrastructure and an additional ₹0.5t for 50GWh of BESS, further strengthens the industry’s long-term ordering opportunity. GVTD’s exposure to technologically intensive GIS, automation and software solutions, alongside its HVDC capabilities, should position it well as grid requirements become increasingly complex. Domestic ordering is expected to improve from 2Q/3QFY27, while export opportunities provide additional diversification. We expect 26 per cent/24 per cent/24 per cent revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY26-29E. Margins are expected to remain around 27 per cent as commodity pressures ease and operating leverage improves. HVDC revenue contribution should become meaningful from FY29, supporting the next phase of growth