The two-day OFS of GIC opened for institutional investors on Tuesday. Retail investors can participate in the OFS on Wednesday.

GIC OFS floor price

At the floor price of Rs 352 apiece, the sale of over 8.77 crore shares will fetch about ₹3,000 crore to the exchequer. The floor price is at a discount of 9.36 per cent over Monday's closing.

GIC shareholding: Govt stake

At present, the government owns an 82.40 per cent stake in General Insurance Corporation. Post OFS, the government's stake in the company will be reduced to 77.40 per cent.

GIC is primarily involved in reinsurance and operates under the administrative control of the Finance. It acts as India's national reinsurer, functioning essentially as insurance for insurance companies.