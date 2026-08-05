General insurance stocks price movement

Among individual stocks, New India Assurance Company surged 10 per cent to ₹189.40 on the BSE in intra-day deals. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 15-fold, with a combined 29.91 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. At 12:47 PM, these three stocks were trading higher in the range of 3 per cent to 6 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 78,421. Share prices of listed general insurance companies, the New India Assurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Go Digit General Insurance rallied up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise subdued market.Among individual stocks, New India Assurance Company surged 10 per cent to ₹189.40 on the BSE in intra-day deals. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 15-fold, with a combined 29.91 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.At 12:47 PM, these three stocks were trading higher in the range of 3 per cent to 6 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 78,421.

A sharp outperformance of general insurance stocks on Wednesday was on account of a significant verdict delivered by the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday. The SC took serious note of a large number of vehicles plying without third-party insurance cover and directed the Centre to evolve a pilot project by which fuel for vehicles can be refused at petrol pumps until valid insurance was obtained. Why are general insurance stocks in focus? The Supreme Court of India has directed an increase in the mandatory third-party motor insurance coverage period for new vehicles, extending it to 4 years for new cars (up from 3) and 6 years for new two wheelers (up from 5). The bench issued the order after noting that despite the 2018 multi-year mandatory insurance directive, nearly 56 per cent of vehicles on Indian roads (~165.4 million out of 304.8 million) remain uninsured due to increased lapses after expiry of initial cover period. The Court also suggested linking petrol pump fuel supply to valid insurance status.

Implementation of the Supreme Court’s mandate extending multi-year third-party (TP) insurance serves as a structural catalyst for general insurers like ICICI Lombard, Go Digit, New India Assurance, and Bajaj Finserv (via Bajaj Allianz), ICICI Securities said in a note. Future outlook and market projections Driven by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and proactive regulatory adjustments, India’s insurance sector is projected to record the fastest growth among G20 countries. Total premiums are expected to rise at an average rate of 7.1 per cent in real terms through 2028, significantly outpacing the global insurance market’s growth rate of approximately 2.4 per cent.

New India Assurance Company in its FY26 annual report said that the general insurance sector is on track to reach $57.3 billion by 2028. This substantial growth potential stems from an insurance penetration rate that remains at 1 per cent of India’s GDP, revealing a vast untapped market. "Expansion into underserved rural populations catalyzed by the mandates of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025 alongside aggressive government infrastructure spending, is paving the way for sustained property and engineering insurance growth," it added. The general insurance industry in India has demonstrated sustained growth over the past two decades. Increased private sector participation, expanded distribution networks and improved operational efficiencies, along with regulatory reforms introduced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), have contributed to this growth, said ICICI Lombard General Insurance in its FY26 annual report.