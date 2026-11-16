Geojit analyst bullish on Allied Blenders, 2 pharma stocks; here's why

Stocks to buy: Anand James of Geojit Investments is bullish on Aarti Pharmalabs, Allied Blenders and Distillers and Jeena Sikho Lifecare.

Stocks to buy: Geojit Investments recommends Aarti Pharma, Allied Blenders and Jeena Sikho Lifecare. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)