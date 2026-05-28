Geopolitical tensions likely to weigh on near-term prospects of Concor

Rail freight expense was flat Y-o-Y at Rs 1,280 crore for Q4FY26. Other expenses increased 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. The Land Licence Fee (LLF) payable was Rs 68 crore, which was lower than expected. The domestic EBIT margin was just 0.2 per cent at Rs 1.7 crore, while EXIM EBIT was at Rs 350 crore with a margin of 23.4 per cent. The gross profit margin held at 29.8 per cent.

Total volumes grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.4 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), with EXIM volumes at 1.07 million TEUs, up 2 per cent Y-o-Y, and domestic volumes at 0.36 million TEUs, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y. Blended realisation declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 15,803/TEU, with EXIM realisation at Rs 14,015/TEU (down 2 per cent Y-o-Y) and domestic realisation at Rs 21,112/TEU (down 19 per cent Y-o-Y). In FY26, Concor’s revenue grew 2 per cent and EBITDA grew 1 per cent, while adjusted net profit dipped 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Volumes hit a record 5.58 million TEUs in FY26. The LLF was Rs 395 crore. The Board declared a dividend of Rs 1 per share. FY26 capex was Rs 1,090 crore.