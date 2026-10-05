German Green Steel shares reverse listing gains, down 8% from IPO price

Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange, the iron and steel producer's stock listed 2 per cent higher at ₹142. Its low stood at ₹127.12.

ALSO READ:Orient Cables shares make strong debut, yield over 65% listing gains Ahead of the debut, German Green Steel and Power IPO GMP was ₹9.5, signalling a listing price of ₹148.5 and a premium of 6.8 per cent.

German Green Steel and Power IPO details

The mainboard offer, available for bidding from September 25 to September 29, received a solid response from investors. Data available on NSE shows that German Green Steel's offer was booked 28.98 times.

The retail portion received 22.83 bids, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was booked 54.03 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) quota was subscribed 20.93 times.

The ₹304-crore offer was a mix of fresh share sale (₹290 crore) and an offer for sale (₹14 crore). The fresh funds are proposed to be used for funding capital expenditure for expansion of the Samakhiyali manufacturing facility and a hybrid wind & solar power plant, prepayment and repayment of outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes.