GIFT City clears way for Zerodha, Groww, Upstox to offer int'l investing

India’s top stockbroking platforms -- Zerodha, Groww, Angel One and Upstox -- have received approval to enable international and US stock investing through GIFT City, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The services are expected to go live in the next two to three months, after companies complete technology integration, testing and regulatory compliance processes, the news report said.

Last week, Raise Securities, which operates investment platform Dhan, also introduced access to US stocks.

In August last year, GIFT City introduced the Global Access Provider (GAP) framework to create a lower-cost and regulated route for Indians to invest internationally. One feature of the framework is zero withdrawal charges when bringing funds back to India.

Under the new structure, Groww and Angel One will operate as Global Access Providers, while Zerodha and Upstox will function as broker-dealers. How international investing will work To provide access to foreign markets, Zerodha and Upstox are expected to route transactions through overseas clearing and execution partners such as ViewTrade International, Interactive Brokers and Alpaca Securities, the news report said. At present, ViewTrade has received GAP approval, while products linked to Interactive Brokers and Alpaca may take additional time to launch. These firms, the news report said, have already established partnerships with major US brokerage platforms, including Charles Schwab and Robinhood, which can support access to international equities.